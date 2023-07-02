Four ministers to speak on Ridout Road bungalow rentals: 11 things to know about the saga so far

5. Leases kept to standard processes

SM Teo’s report concluded that there was no deviation from SLA’s prevailing guidelines and processes in the two transactions.

When the properties were leased to Mr Shanmugam in 2018 and Dr Balakrishnan in 2019, it was not a requirement to list all available black-and-white bungalows on SPIO, and SLA and the managing agents could decide on whether to do so.

Both 26 and 31 Ridout Road were advertised through “for lease” signs placed at the gates. Additionally, 31 Ridout Road was listed on SPIO.

The 26 Ridout Road bungalow had been vacant for more than four years since December 2013 before it was rented to Mr Shanmugam in June 2018.

He had asked the Law Ministry’s then deputy secretary in January 2017 for a list of properties available to the public to rent, and then visited some of these properties, all of which had “for lease” signs prominently displayed, said the report. In January 2018, he appointed a property agent to represent him in the transaction to rent 26 Ridout Road.

Until then, the property had not attracted any bids, and Mr Shanmugam was the only bidder.

His bid of $26,500 per month matched the guide rent and was accepted, and in June 2018, his wife signed the tenancy agreement of three years, with the option to renew for the following three years and the three years after.

In June 2021, the tenancy was renewed for the second three-year period, with rental remaining the same.

Similarly, 31 Ridout Road had been vacant for more than six years before it was rented to Dr Balakrishnan from October 2019.

Mrs Balakrishnan had come across a “for lease” sign at the property and had contacted the managing agent in September 2018.

The agent asked for rent of $19,000, and Mrs Balakrishnan put in an offer in November 2018 at that amount.

Since it was the highest bid, and also above the guide rent of $18,800, the SLA accepted it.

Before that, there had been two other unsuccessful bids – $12,000 in July 2018 and $5,000 in August 2018, which were below the prevailing guide rent.

Mrs Balakrishnan signed a tenancy agreement of three years, with the option of renewing it for two years and another two years after.

At the end of the first three-year period in October 2022, she asked for a renewal of another three years plus two years, instead of the original two years plus two years.

This was allowed with rental increased to $20,000, taking into consideration the prevailing market conditions.

Questions had been raised about the tenancy terms, and the review found that they were within the maximum allowable term of three years, with the option to renew for three years and another three years, that SLA can grant at any one time.

The agency considers factors such as how much the tenant will likely spend to improve the property in deciding whether to grant a longer tenancy, the report said.

Since all approved improvements undertaken by tenants will become the property of the Government when the property is returned, a longer tenure would allow for such expenses to be spread out over a longer period.

For 26 Ridout Road, Mr Shanmugam had undertaken improvement works costing more than $400,000, and for 31 Ridout Road, Dr Balakrishnan had carried out works totalling more than $200,000.

6. Lack of precision in guide rent

In both cases, the guide rent was not disclosed to the ministers and their wives, said the report.

This is the reserve rent which all bidders must minimally meet, and is based on the prevailing market rate as assessed by valuers from the SLA or the managing agents.

CPIB said that access to information on guide rent was limited to the leasing department at SLA.

However, the bureau did find a “lack of precision” in SLA’s use of the term “guide rent” in relation to 26 Ridout Road. This was the only issue it found.

While SLA had assessed the guide rent for the property to be $24,500, this was not accurate.

This is because it subsequently determined that the minimum rent to be paid should be $26,500.

The agency had spent $172,000 clearing part of the land and fencing it, and the extra $2,000 a month was meant to recover the cost of these works over the rental period.

Given this, the SLA should have assessed the guide rent to be $26,500 instead, said CPIB.

This would make Mr Shanmugam’s offer equal to the guide rent, and not above the guide rent as SLA had said earlier in a May 12 statement, CPIB noted.

The bureau said this lack of precision had “carried over into the second valuation for the renewal of the lease” for 26 Ridout Road, and was discovered when it investigated the matter and informed SLA.

CPIB added that this issue with deriving the guide rent had not resulted from any ill intent on SLA’s part, and there was also no evidence of abuse of position in bad faith with regard to the valuation.

All bids and direct offers for black-and-white bungalows are measured against the properties’ guide rents, which help to ensure that such properties are rented out at fair market rate.

To this end, the guide rent takes into account factors such as location, use, floor area, physical condition of the property and prevailing market conditions, said SLA.

Reference is also made to rentals of comparable properties, and recent rental transactions for other black-and-white bungalows, it added.