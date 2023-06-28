Ministers’ monthly rent of $26,000 and $19,000 for Ridout Road bungalows comparable to neighbours

SINGAPORE - Rents paid by ministers K. Shanmugam and Vivian Balakrishnan for the Ridout Road black-and-white state bungalows are comparable to those paid by other tenants in the area, according to reports released on Wednesday.

A list of rents paid by tenants in the other 14 black-and-white state bungalows in the Ridout Road estate were detailed in one of the reports by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.

Rents for private bungalows in the vicinity such as those in Swettenham Road, Swettenham Green, Ridout Road and Peel Road were also disclosed, although the exact addresses were anonymised.

The rent per unit floor area per sq m per month for 26 Ridout Road, rented by Home Affairs and Law Minister Shanmugam in June 2018, came up to around $30.94 per sq m per month.

This translates to a monthly rent of $26,500 for the property with a total floor area of 856.50 sq m.

For 31 Ridout Road, rented by Foreign Minister Balakrishnan in October 2019, the rent per sq m per month came up to $23.05, for a monthly rent of $19,000 for the 824.30 sq m property. This was revised to $20,000 a month upon renewal for three years in October 2022.

A comparably sized bungalow – listed on the report as Property E – in the same estate with a total floor area of around 800 sq m, was rented out in June 2018 for $30.94 per sq m per month. This translates to a monthly rent of $26,000.

The same Property E was again rented out for $32.50 per sq m per month, for a monthly rent of $26,000, in September 2019.

In comparison, the average rent per sq m per month for private bungalows in the vicinity of Ridout Road estate was $38.83 in 2018, and $27 in 2019, the report showed.