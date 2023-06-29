Refurbishment works done for other colonial bungalows, not just Ridout Road properties: SLA

SINGAPORE - The $1,085,900 spent to refurbish the Ridout Road bungalows rented to two ministers was used to repair gas pipes, water pumps and sewerage systems, as well as for termite eradication, among other things, said the Singapore Land Authority (SLA).

The agency, which oversees the management, conservation and rental of the colonial bungalows, said on Thursday that such works are necessary to make properties habitable, before they are tenanted.

It also gave examples of similar works done on other black-and-white bungalows in Malcolm Road and Orange Grove Road.

These properties ranged in size from 480.2 sq m to 742 sq m and the works had cost between $408,800 and $1,132,800. They included similar repairs as well as asbestos removal and structural repairs in some cases.

SLA said that the valuation of such properties would have factored in the condition of the bungalows after the works were done.

In addition, a cost-benefit analysis is also undertaken to ensure that the rental received for the properties would more than justify the works over the expected period of use, which can be 10 years or more, it added.

The authority was responding to queries from The Straits Times on the refurbishment of 26 and 31 Ridout Road before they were rented out to Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.