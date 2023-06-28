Timeline: How K. Shanmugam and Vivian Balakrishnan came to live in Ridout Road bungalows

SINGAPORE – The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) on Wednesday issued a report following a probe into the rentals of Ridout Road state properties by Cabinet ministers and their families.

The report detailed how Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam’s wife and Mrs Joy Balakrishnan – Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan’s wife – came to know of the vacant state properties they subsequently rented, as well as how much each party, including the Singapore Land Authority (SLA), paid to spruce up the properties.

Here are the events that led to the state properties being leased to the two ministers and their families.

26 Ridout Road (leased by Mr K. Shanmugam’s wife)

January 2017

Mr Shanmugam asked the then deputy secretary of the Ministry of Law for a list of “a few properties available to the public to rent”.

Mr Shanmugam visited some of these properties, including 26 Ridout Road, which had been vacant since December 2013. All the properties he visited had a “For Lease” sign displayed prominently at their gates, said CPIB.

January 2018

Mr Shanmugam appointed a property agent to represent him to rent 26 Ridout Road. CPIB said that by then, the 9,350 sq m property had been vacant without attracting any bids for more than four years.

The bureau’s report said that during a site visit, Mr Shanmugam noticed “thick and overgrown vegetation on an empty slope of land adjacent to the property”. He told SLA that he was concerned that the overgrown vegetation “might pose public health and safety risks from snakes, mosquitoes, fallen trees, etc”.

Through the property agent, Mr Shanmugam negotiated with SLA on clearing the adjacent land before leasing the property.

CPIB said the minister “was not confident that the adjacent land would be maintained in a way that would keep the place free of health and safety issues”, and thus offered to maintain the land at his own costs.

The land authority’s view was that it was not the tenant’s responsibility to maintain area beyond his property boundary.

Thus, if Mr Shanmugam – as the tenant – was to maintain adjacent land at his own expense, the plot had to be included into the tenancy of 26 Ridout Road.

SLA then fenced the property at 26 Ridout Road to include the adjacent land, which resulted in 26 Ridout Road’s land size increasing from 9,350 sq m to 23,164 sq m.

SLA paid $172,000 for site clearance, replanting of greenery and fencing, which would be recovered from the tenant’s rent.

The cost of maintaining the additional land – about $25,000 per year – was incurred by Mr Shanmugam.

Mr Shanmugam’s agent studied the rental of comparable neighbouring properties, and independently determined and valued the rent for 26 Ridout Road. Neither Mr Shanmugam nor his agent knew SLA’s guide rent for the property.

“Minister Shanmugam instructed his property agent that he should not be paying less than his neighbours,” said CPIB.

The final negotiated rent was $26,500, which met SLA’s minimum rent, and was more than the $26,000 rent collected for a neighbouring unit.

CPIB said that as the property had not been in use since 2013, “substantial repairs were needed”. These cost SLA $515,400.

Mr Shanmugam paid $61,400 to build a car porch, and stated in an interview with CPIB that he paid more than $400,000 for additional improvement works not covered by SLA.

June 2018

Mr Shanmugam’s spouse signed a tenancy agreement of three years, with the option to review for another two periods of three years each.

Mr Shanmugam had informed the then deputy secretary at the Ministry of Law that he would recuse himself from any discussion related to the property’s rental, noted CPIB.

The minister directed the deputy secretary to approach Ms Indranee Rajah, then Senior Minister of State for Law, in the event that any matter had to be referred to the minister.

Mr Shanmugam also told Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean that should the matter have to go beyond Ms Indranee, she would approach SM Teo.

CPIB said no matter was raised by SLA to the Law Ministry during the entire rental process.

June 2021

The tenancy was renewed for a second three-year term, with rent maintained at $26,500. This sum was determined by SLA, considering the prevailing market conditions then.

May 12, 2023

In response to Mr Kenneth Jeyaretnam’s social media posts on the rental of 26 and 31 Ridout Road, SLA issued a statement which said Mr Shanmugam had made an offer “higher than the guide rent”.

In its report published on Wednesday, CPIB said there was “a lack of precision” in SLA’s use of the term “guide rent”.

As a result, the May 12 statement was incorrect, said CPIB, which clarified that the $26,500 rental Mr Shanmugam paid was equal to the guide rent, and not higher.

CPIB said this lack of precision had occurred as SLA’s May 12 statement was written with a guide rent of $24,500 in mind, which did not include the amortised cost of works to clear and incorporate the additional land on which the overgrown vegetation was standing.

With the additional cleared land, SLA had intended to charge the tenant another $2,000 per month, which would bring the guide rent – the minimum rental to be achieved – to $26,500.

This lack of precision carried over into the second valuation for the renewal of the lease, and was discovered when CPIB investigated the matter. Despite this issue, SLA did ensure that the minimum rental rate was paid by Mr Shanmugam, said the bureau.

31 Ridout Road (leased by Dr Vivian Balakrishnan’s wife)

July 2018

An unsuccessful bid of $12,000 per month – below the prevailing guide rent – was made for the 9,157.36 sq m property, which had been vacant since July 2013.

August 2018

Another unsuccessful bid of $5,000 per month was made for the property.

September 11, 2018

Dr Balakrishnan’s wife Joy contacted SLA’s managing agent for 31 Ridout Road after coming across a “For Lease” sign at the property. They negotiated on a rental price.

The agent named an asking rent of $19,000.

Mrs Balakrishnan offered $19,000, which would include the agent paying for essential repair works and toilet upgrading.

The agent rejected toilet upgrading as this was considered improvement works, and Mrs Balakrishnan subsequently agreed to pay for toilet upgrading.

CPIB said the asking rent for the property was determined independently and valued by the managing agent, and added that neither Dr Balakrishnan nor his wife were aware of the guide rent.

SLA accepted the lease proposal, as the rent of $19,000 was above its prevailing guide rent for the property – $18,800.

The agency paid $570,000 to restore the property, and Dr Balakrishnan told CPIB that he paid more than $200,000 on additional works to the property.

October 2019

Mrs Balakrishnan signed a tenancy agreement of three years, with the option to renew her tenancy for another two periods of two years each.

2022

After the initial three-year term was up, Mrs Balakrishnan requested and was granted renewal of another three years, with the option to renew for a two-year term. This was instead of the two-plus-two-year renewal term granted initially.

For the second three-year term, Mrs Balakrishnan’s rental was increased by $1,000 to $20,000 per month, based on prevailing market conditions.