Four ministers to speak on Ridout Road bungalow rentals in Parliament on Monday

SINGAPORE - Four ministers, including Mr K. Shanmugam and Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, will deliver ministerial statements on the rental of two Ridout Road bungalows when Parliament sits on Monday.

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean will speak on the review of rentals for 26 and 31 Ridout Road, while Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong will speak on the rental of state properties.

Mr Shanmugam, who is the Minister for Law and Home Affairs, and Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, who is the Minister for Foreign Affairs, will deliver separate statements.

On June 28, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) released details of its probe into the rentals of No. 26 Ridout Road, by Mr Shanmugam, and No. 31 Ridout Road, by Dr Balakrishnan.

The CPIB, which had been directed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to investigate the matter, found no evidence of corruption or criminal wrongdoing by both ministers in the rental of these state properties.

SM Teo also released a separate report on the same day to address wider potential process or policy issues beyond the scope of CPIB’s investigations.

He concluded that both ministers and the public officers and private sector intermediaries involved had conducted themselves properly in the two transactions.