Covid-19 vaccination-differentiated measures to be lifted from Oct 10 as S'pore enters new phase of normalcy

SINGAPORE - The country will move into a new phase of living with Covid-19 when vaccination-differentiated measures (VDS) are fully lifted from Oct 10.
The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Friday that VDS will no longer be required for events with more than 500 participants, nightlife establishments where dancing is one of the intended activities, and dining at food and beverage establishments, including hawker centres.
Addressing the latest move in a Facebook post, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said: "This means that vaccination has become our primary defence against the virus."
Mr Ong stressed: "While the situation remains stable now, new and more dangerous variants may surface in the northern winter. We need to get ourselves properly vaccinated in anticipation of that scenario. Do so early, rather than try our luck and not strengthen our protection when we have the time and space to."
Significant easing of safe management measures took place in late August, except in healthcare settings and on public transport.
The country will also transition to a new strategy of up-to-date vaccination, instead of counting the number of shots and boosters individuals receive. MOH said it will be similar to influenza vaccination, where individuals are advised to take them periodically, so as to protect against new strains of the virus as they arise.
Members of the public are advised to adhere to two key recommendations.
First, they should ensure they achieve minimum protection.
Those aged five and above should complete three mRNA or Novavax/Nuvaxovid doses, or four Sinovac-CoronaVac doses, to achieve minimum protection.
Second, after achieving minimum protection, those aged 50 and above should receive an additional booster dose between five months to one year from their last dose.
The updated bivalent vaccine is recommended for this.
Individuals will be considered to be up to date with their Covid-19 vaccination if they have received at least the minimum protection and their last vaccine dose was received within the past one year.
The ministry said it has accepted the recommendation of the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination that children aged six months and above be vaccinated against the virus.
This will ensure children here attain a minimum level of protection against Covid-19.
The recommended dosage of the Moderna vaccine for those aged six months to five years is two doses of 25 micrograms each, spaced eight weeks apart.
Vaccinations for these children aged six months to four years will begin on Oct 25.
From Oct 18, parents or guardians may register their interest for their child or ward to receive the Moderna/Spikevax vaccination at this website.
Additionally, MOH accepted the expert committee's recommendation for children aged five to 11 to receive a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine, the only Covid-19 vaccine recommended for this age group.
Local and international data showed that antibody levels and vaccine protection against Covid-19 hospitalisation decline with time in children aged five to 11, just as it does with adolescents and adults.
The Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty booster will help sustain protection against severe disease, MOH said. Side effects are generally mild, similar to those from the first two doses.
While clinical data showed that the risk of severe Covid-19 in young children is generally very low, there is still a higher risk of hospitalisation compared with older children and severe disease can occur, MOH said in its statement.
Booster vaccinations for children aged five to 11 will begin on Oct 25.
Parents or guardians of eligible children will receive an SMS notification to book the booster dose via the personalised booking link provided.
In a further update on bivalent vaccines, MOH said it will replace the original Moderna/Spikevax vaccine with the updated bivalent version from Oct 17 and this will be for all adults aged 18 and above.
The expert committee has recommended the use of the bivalent vaccine to replace the current formulation, the ministry said.
For those aged 50 and above, or for individuals who have yet to achieve minimum protection, they should take the bivalent vaccines, MOH added.
The Pfizer/Comirnaty bivalent vaccine is undergoing evaluation and is expected to be available by the end of 2022.
MOH also gave an update on the local Covid-19 situation.
Average daily infections in the community over a seven-day period rose from around 2,600 to 4,400 as at Thursday.
Hospitalised cases have also increased from 247 from a week ago to 342, and the number of cases in the intensive care unit has increased from nine to 13 within the same period.
This is likely due to increased social activities, safe management measures being stepped down, and also the BA.2.75 and BA.2.10 Omicron subvariants, which have been detected around the world, circulating in Singapore.
The increase in daily cases is not unexpected as Singapore opens up, said MOH.