Covid-19 vaccination-differentiated measures to be lifted from Oct 10 as S'pore enters new phase of normalcy

SINGAPORE - The country will move into a new phase of living with Covid-19 when vaccination-differentiated measures (VDS) are fully lifted from Oct 10.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Friday that VDS will no longer be required for events with more than 500 participants, nightlife establishments where dancing is one of the intended activities, and dining at food and beverage establishments, including hawker centres.

Addressing the latest move in a Facebook post, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said: "This means that vaccination has become our primary defence against the virus."

Mr Ong stressed: "While the situation remains stable now, new and more dangerous variants may surface in the northern winter. We need to get ourselves properly vaccinated in anticipation of that scenario. Do so early, rather than try our luck and not strengthen our protection when we have the time and space to."

Significant easing of safe management measures took place in late August, except in healthcare settings and on public transport.

The country will also transition to a new strategy of up-to-date vaccination, instead of counting the number of shots and boosters individuals receive. MOH said it will be similar to influenza vaccination, where individuals are advised to take them periodically, so as to protect against new strains of the virus as they arise.

Members of the public are advised to adhere to two key recommendations.

First, they should ensure they achieve minimum protection.

Those aged five and above should complete three mRNA or Novavax/Nuvaxovid doses, or four Sinovac-CoronaVac doses, to achieve minimum protection.

Second, after achieving minimum protection, those aged 50 and above should receive an additional booster dose between five months to one year from their last dose.

The updated bivalent vaccine is recommended for this.

Individuals will be considered to be up to date with their Covid-19 vaccination if they have received at least the minimum protection and their last vaccine dose was received within the past one year.

The ministry said it has accepted the recommendation of the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination that children aged six months and above be vaccinated against the virus.

This will ensure children here attain a minimum level of protection against Covid-19.