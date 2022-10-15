Covid-19 positive infants, pregnant women can recover at home under Protocol 2 from Oct 25

SINGAPORE - Infants and pregnant women who test positive for Covid-19 will be able to self-isolate and recover at home under Protocol 2 from Oct 25.

This is because the risk of Covid-19 being severe in these two groups - women less than 36 weeks pregnant and infants aged three months to one year - is low, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday.

Currently, these two groups follow Protocol 1, where they will be placed on the Home Recovery Programme and MOH will check on their recovery.

Under Protocol 2, they can recover by themselves at home or under the care of their own primary doctors.

The change in health protocols for these two groups is part of its regular review of the increased risk of severe infections among vulnerable people, said Singapore's director of medical services Kenneth Mak at a press conference held by MOH on Saturday.

He added that paediatricians and gynaecologists had looked into the cases of infants and pregnant women who have been admitted to hospital and assessed that the patients could be safely monitored at home.

The change is beneficial as it reduces the number of hospital admissions and people needing to stay in hospitals, he said.

"Surely it's more pleasant to keep children in homes with their parents rather than being in the hospital in a very strange environment which they are very frightened of," he added.

The ministry said these patients should continue to monitor themselves closely for signs and symptoms of concern such as shortness of breath, chest pain or persistent fever above 38 deg C while recovering at home.

If signs and symptoms worsen, they should see a doctor, it added.

Meanwhile, about 3,000 patients with a high level of needs but not required to be hospitalised have safely recovered at home with the support of hospitals' outreach programmes, said Associate Professor Mak.

"(Infectious diseases doctors) now have greater confidence that more patients with risk factors for severe infection may be safely monitored out of the hospital, whether at home or in the CTFs," he said, referring to Covid-19 treatment facilities.

"And therefore, we continue to tweak our admission criteria based on our continuing-to-evolve experience so that more patients may recover and be monitored safely at home."

For Covid-19 patients recovering at home, telehealth services will be expanded to provide greater support, he said.

Oral antiviral medications for vulnerable patients and for those recovering at home made available earlier this year will also help to further reduce risk of deterioration, he added.