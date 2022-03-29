Families in Singapore make plans to dine out in larger groups on first day of relaxed rules

SINGAPORE - When she heard that larger gatherings would be allowed from Tuesday (March 29), Mrs Veronica Ong quickly made plans to eat out with her family and friends.

The last time the 72-year-old ate in a restaurant with a group of more than five people at the same table was more than a year ago, and she was afraid curbs may be reintroduced.

"In case the tables turn, and we won't be able to gather and eat out. These days, you never know what will happen.

"I hope the Government can give us some bonding time with our families and friends," said Ms Ong, who will be having dinner at Tung Lok Signatures in Clarke Quay on Tuesday night with nine other people, including family members and some friends.

The retiree said: "Eating at home is different, the ambience is different. It's great to eat out at the same table together.

"When you split tables, it is hard to enjoy the food because you have to order a small portion and you have to order the same dishes for each table."

From Tuesday, groups of up to 10 fully vaccinated people will be allowed to dine in at food and beverage (F&B) establishments, including hawker centres and coffee shops, where vaccination-differentiated safe management measures checks have been implemented.

Eateries that do not have such checks can seat in smaller groups of up to five fully vaccinated people, but random spot checks will be conducted to ensure that people are abiding by the rules.

The Straits Times checked out eateries in Paya Lebar, Eunos, Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, and the central business district at lunch time, and found that 90 per cent of the diners were in groups of five or smaller.

Those in larger groups of more than five were mainly colleagues or family members.

Ms Irene Wong, who is in her 50s, was having lunch at shopping mall Paya Lebar Quarter with two of her friends.

She said she is not intending to make plans for outings in larger groups for now, preferring to play it safe instead.

"We're still very conscious as the virus is still circulating within my family, maybe we'll have more big group outings when the situation is better."