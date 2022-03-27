Do I need to wear mask along HDB corridors? Complete guide to Covid-19 rules starting this week

Good evening! Here's a quick guide on what you can or cannot do from this week.
Maximum group size to double to 10 people, masks to be optional outdoors
Up to 75% of employees who are able to work from home can now return to the workplace.
Where can you go without a mask: What are indoor and outdoor settings?
Alcohol sale and consumption at F&B outlets after 10.30pm allowed from March 29
No testing or quarantine: Those vaccinated can travel by land between S'pore and Malaysia from April 1
All vaccinated travellers can enter S'pore without quarantine from April 1, no need for VTL flights
A decisive move towards living with Covid-19: PM Lee's full speech
The changes to rules stop short of a complete opening up, and the Republic will maintain its measured approach to dealing with the virus that has served it well since the pandemic began, PM Lee said.