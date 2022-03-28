4,925 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, infection ratio down for 27th day

SINGAPORE - The total number of daily Covid-19 cases in Singapore climbed to 4,925 cases on Monday (March 28), while the number of people hospitalised rose to 717.

This is up from 694 hospitalisation cases and 4,848 cases on Sunday.

There were four deaths reported on Monday.

The Covid-19 week-on-week infection ratio remained below one for the 27th straight day, at 0.73, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its nightly update. On Sunday, it was 0.75.

The week-on-week infection ratio refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week, compared with the week before. A ratio of more than one indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

There were 25 patients in the intensive care unit, and 92 needed oxygen support.

Of the local cases, 4,019 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ART), which means they were assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and to be of low risk.

Another 794 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.