Many in Singapore still donning masks outdoors on first day of relaxed Covid-19 restrictions

SINGAPORE - University student Chloe Yong, 21, was alone at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park on Tuesday (March 29) morning and, despite an easing of measures, wore a mask while outdoors.

Ms Yong, who was working on a school assignment, said she will continue to keep her mask on when outdoors as she lives with her elderly grandparents.

"I also haven't caught Covid-19 yet so I want to reduce the risk and stay safe. I don't want to catch anything if others are sick, and I also don't want to pass anything on to others if I'm sick," said Ms Yong.

It was the first day of relaxed Covid-19 rules but The Straits Times observed that about 90 per cent of the people seen across housing estates including Bukit Batok, Yishun and Tampines, as well as in parks such as Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, East Coast Park and Pasir Ris Park, were wearing masks.

Those still donning masks outdoors said they plan to keep them on as a precaution, to protect themselves and their vulnerable family members.

But there were a number of people who had their masks off in outdoor settings such as open-air walkways, Housing Board void decks and parks.

They said they appreciated the option to remove the face coverings and feel more comfortable in Singapore's humid weather.

The easing of mandatory mask-wearing outdoors was announced on March 24, along with the lifting of a number of other restrictions as Singapore moves towards a new phase of living with Covid-19.

But the Ministry of Health has encouraged people to wear their masks even when outdoors for personal protection and to protect others, especially in crowded areas.

In outdoor areas where masks are optional, about nine out of 10 people observed were wearing their masks.

More had their masks off in areas near parks, where people said the open spaces and fresh air made it easier for them to go mask-free.