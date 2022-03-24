Group sizes to double to 10, masks optional when outdoors, 75% can return to office from March 29: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - Group size limits will go up to 10 people, and masks will no longer be mandatory in outdoor settings from Tuesday (March 29), as part of what Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong called a decisive step forward towards living with Covid-19.

Up to 75 per cent of employees who can work from home will be allowed to return to their workplaces. And capacity limits for larger events and settings with more than 1,000 people will be increased to 75 per cent as well.

In a national address on Thursday (March 24) outlining changes to safe management measures (SMMs), PM Lee announced that with the risk of outdoor transmission significantly lower, wearing masks outdoors will become optional - but will remain mandatory indoors.

The permissible group size will be doubled from the current five people to 10.

PM Lee explained that Singapore was now in a position to ease restrictions, having "reached a major milestone" in its Covid-19 journey.

He pointed to high vaccination levels - about 95 per cent of the eligible population in Singapore have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 71 per cent of the total population have received a booster shot.