Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on April 2

Home Improvement Programme completed for 95% of eligible, pre-1986 HDB flats
Another 11,000 flats – or 4 per cent – are being upgraded, with HIP voting yet to take place for the remaining 1 per cent.
9-storey, solar-powered Woodlands Memorial funeral parlour opens with 14 wake halls
It is the first of four funeral parlour complexes NEA will roll out as Singapore copes with an ageing population.
Online community Xoogler to expand support to laid off tech workers outside Google
The support provided by Xoogler includes one-to-one and group peer support, as well as networking events and a job board.
‘Don’t waste money, take MRT’: How to curb overspending on ride-hailing apps
Spending around $300 a month on these trips definitely ate into her savings, says Prisca Ang.
TikTok under fire reveals $17.3 billion drop in founder’s fortune
The TikTok CEO's testimony before US Congress last week has shed new light on the fortune of one of the world’s richest people.
S’pore property developer Hatten Land plans to restart work on Melaka project after years of delays
The project is at the centre of complaints by buyers and investors, who organised a protest at one of the firm's developments in March.
S’pore’s largest outdoor skate park opens at redeveloped Lakeside Garden
The skate park, which is about the size of two football fields, is the first in Singapore with a parkour park and bouldering wall.
Wegovy approved for use to treat weight issues; HSA removes unauthorised online sale listings
The medication can be supplied only by a doctor or obtained through a prescription from a pharmacist.
Ukrainian refugees find solace in South Korea, their ancestors’ homeland
An estimated 500,000 descendants of ethnic Korean migrants live in Russia and Central Asia.
Have a small wedding if you want, or none at all – the marriage is what truly counts
Most will agree that what is truly important is being surrounded by one’s closest friends and family on your big day, says Clara Lock.