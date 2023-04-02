Online community Xoogler to expand support to laid off tech workers outside Google

SINGAPORE – Online community Xoogler.co, which was set up in 2015 to help Google alumni and current staff navigate the start-up ecosystem, but has since expanded to help those laid off in a recent wave of retrenchments, has seen a surge in its membership.

Founder and former Google alumni Christopher Fong said there are currently more than 27,500 members, nearly double the 14,800 who were part of the group just before the tech giant announced layoffs worldwide on Jan 20.

Mr Fong told The Straits Times that around 12 per cent of the new members were laid off from Google.

The support provided by Xoogler includes one-to-one and group peer support, as well as networking events and a job board where interested companies can hire former Googlers.

Mr Fong said he plans to extend support to those laid off by other companies, by providing them with the platform Xoogler uses. This is a community membership app where people can sign up for events and communicate in chat groups.

“Once we finish testing, we will open it up to other tech communities and eventually other communities,” he said.

“It shouldn’t only be Google alumni that get to benefit... Other communities can also help their own during this time of need, once they get the blueprint from Xoogler.”

Google laid off about 190 employees in Singapore in February, accounting for about 6 per cent of its workforce of around 3,000 here, according to former employees.

The retrenchments affected those working on several tech products, including Google Pay, Google Cloud and Google Analytics, as well as several corporate divisions, including finance, legal, and trust and safety, they had said.

According to Google, the Singapore cuts were part of a wider exercise of 12,000 retrenchments worldwide, announced by chief executive Sundar Pichai in January, but the company had not shared the number affected in Singapore.

Xoogler members said they found it useful connecting with recruiters and fellow Xooglers. The members wished to remain anonymous.

A retrenched staff member, who worked in the sales and business development roles at Google for 10 years, said: “The network created a sense of belonging without the fear of being judged. Hearing stories of how others have bounced back from similar situations gave me hope and a sense of purpose.

“The jobs-related networking events and job postings in the community pages give me hope that companies are still hiring.”

He added that Xoogler brought in recruiters who helped refine resumes, update LinkedIn profiles and run mock interviews.