S’pore’s largest outdoor skate park opens at redeveloped Lakeside Garden

SINGAPORE – The 60ha Lakeside Garden, one of three gardens within the 90ha Jurong Lake Gardens, has been fully redeveloped with the completion of the northern section.

Among its key features is a 17,000 sq m skate park, the largest outdoor skate park here. It was developed in consultation with the skateboarding community, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee at its opening on Saturday.

The skate park, located in the northern section of Lakeside Garden, is about the size of two football fields, and is the first in Singapore with a parkour park and a bouldering wall.

“The Jurong Lake Gardens is Singapore’s third national gardens and the first in our heartland. We started work to rejuvenate and enhance these gardens more than 10 years ago, in 2012,” said Mr Lee who is also Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration.

The other national gardens are Singapore Botanic Gardens and Gardens by the Bay.

“We reached out to residents and stakeholders and consulted extensively on the design of the area, gathering close to 32,000 suggestions. We carefully studied these ideas and incorporated a number of them in our plans to create a space that Singaporeans of all ages and abilities can enjoy.

“The design of the Lakeside Garden, which was opened in 2019, centres around the themes of nature, play and the community. We developed this sensitively to retain the area’s quiet serenity, while injecting spaces to meet community and recreational needs.”

Some of the features include the Grasslands, a popular spot for Instagram photos, and the largest nature play garden for children in the heartland.

Lakeside Garden is also home to Singapore’s largest allotment garden, with more than 300 plots for those with a green thumb, added Mr Lee.

The new active zone in the northern section, located next to Lakeside MRT station, offers more recreational options set within lush green space.