Home Improvement Programme completed for 95% of eligible, pre-1986 HDB flats

SINGAPORE – Upgrading works for about 305,000 Housing Board flats – or 95 per cent of the units that were built up to 1986 and eligible for the Home Improvement Programme (HIP) – have been completed as at Friday.

Another 11,000 flats – or 4 per cent – are being upgraded, with HIP voting yet to take place for the remaining 1 per cent.

Under the extended HIP scheme for another batch of flats built between 1987 and 1997 numbering 230,000, 1,200 have undergone upgrading, while works are ongoing for another 55,000.

HIP has three components – essential improvements, optional improvements and Enhancement for Active Seniors (Ease).

Essential improvements, such as repair of spalling concrete and installation of a retractable clothes drying rack, are fully paid for by the Government.

Subsidies exist for optional improvements, such as new entrance doors and gates, and the Ease programme that provides elderly-friendly fittings such as grab bars and slip-resistant treatment to toilet floor tiles.

Visiting an HDB precinct in Jurong West that is undergoing HIP upgrading on Sunday, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee also announced an expansion of the Ease programme to include two new elderly-friendly fittings from Tuesday.

These are a customised ramp for flats with more than three steps up to the entrance, and a wheelchair lifter for flats that cannot install ramps due to site constraints.

Home owners eligible for Ease can apply when their unit is undergoing HIP.

Ease, which has drawn more than 283,900 applications since its introduction in 2012, is also available separately under direct application to the HDB.

Eligible applicants include those with a family member above 65, with the age lowered to 60 for those who require help with at least one of the activities of daily living, such as showering and feeding.

Asked if the upgrading works will be affected by HDB’s ramping up of construction of Build-To-Order (BTO) flats, Mr Lee said: “The fact that we are ramping up construction of BTO flats should not affect the pace at which we’re doing the home upgrading projects.

“We are working very closely with the industry, especially with the SME contractors which helped to do the HIP projects to ensure that we’re able to provide home improvement and Ease options or policies or trends,” he added.