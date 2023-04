About a year ago, when I wrote about my tiny wedding in the Canadian Rockies – just my husband and me, and a photographer who doubled as our witness – I was struck by the number of people who said they wanted an equally intimate ceremony for themselves.

Many asked how we pulled it off. How much it cost, how we planned it, and how we got our parents to agree. No one, not even older relatives I met during Chinese New Year, chastised us for not holding a banquet.