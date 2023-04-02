TikTok under fire reveals $17 billion drop in founder’s fortune

HONG KONG – TikTok chief executive Chew Shou Zi’s testimony before Congress last week has done little to assuage the United States’ security concerns surrounding the social media company.

Yet it has shed new light on the fortune of one of the world’s richest people: Mr Zhang Yiming, the 39-year-old co-founder of ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent.

ByteDance’s founders own about 20 per cent of the company, Mr Chew said in his testimony – a figure lower than reported estimates in recent years. This could put Mr Zhang’s wealth at US$42.3 billion (S$56.3 billion), based on the firm’s US$220 billion value from private trades revealed earlier this month, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

That estimate is down about US$13 billion (S$17 billion) from September, when the world’s biggest start-up initiated a stock buyback that valued it at about US$300 billion. Two years ago, Mr Zhang could have been worth more than US$60 billion - making him one of Asia’s richest people - with investors willing to buy a piece at a valuation of almost US$400 billion.

ByteDance has had to deal with issues beyond just higher interest rates and inflation, which have taken a toll on technology companies.

Its TikTok platform, where teenagers post dance and singing videos and small businesses promote their products, has amassed more than 150 million US users, leading to concerns about China’s access to the data it gathers and the threat of a ban if it doesn’t spin off from its parent.

Hostile hearing

Mr Chew last week sat through a hostile 4½-hour congressional hearing in which he sought to protect the company.

“TikTok is caught in this geopolitical tug of war between the US and China as the clock ticks towards a US ban and forced sale,” said Mr Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities in New York. “The fear is: US consumers start to grow weary of the China data issue, which has impacted the perceived value of TikTok. This is all a game of high-stakes poker.”

Bloomberg’s wealth index amended Mr Zhang’s net worth estimate to reflect the stated ownership and drop in ByteDance’s valuation.

Most of the founders’ 20 per cent stake belongs to Mr Zhang, while co-founder Liang Rubo has about 1 per cent, according to a person familiar with the matter. That would give Mr Liang a US$2.1 billion net worth.

Institutional investors hold 60 per cent of ByteDance and employees own the remaining 20 per cent, according to Chew’s testimony.

More power

While Mr Zhang no longer manages ByteDance’s daily operations, the founders’ shares have weighted voting rights, a common practice in the industry, Mr Chew said. That likely gives them more power to push through decisions.

Mr Zhang stepped down as ByteDance CEO in May 2021 and quit its board the same year, leaving both positions to Mr Liang, 40, his college roommate.

Founded in a four-bedroom apartment about a decade ago, ByteDance’s valuation has since surged at least 11 times. TikTok, along with its Chinese twin app Douyin, is the company’s crown jewel.