Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 12, 2024

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singapore economy grew 2.7% in Q1, but growth over previous quarter was slowest in a year
NTUC: 1 in 4 workers benefiting from grant scheme worked in a PME role
The grant was launched in February 2022 and funded with $100 million from the Government.
MAS keeps Singdollar policy unchanged to fight still-elevated inflation
The decision was widely expected after core inflation in February shot up more than expected.
Motorcyclist, 24, killed in AYE accident involving lorry
276 people under probe over scams that cost victims more than $7m
The suspects, aged between 16 and 71, are believed to be involved in more than 1,200 scams.
Stalemate looms in Seoul as polls tie president’s hands
The resounding win by the progressives will leave the unpopular conservative president in a difficult situation, says the writer.
Take your taste buds for a spin at car showrooms offering more than just coffee
Some car brands are pulling out all the stops to make car servicing or shopping an experience to look forward to.
Singapore creatives stake new turf at Milan Design Week
Home-grown design talent showcase innovative Singapore designs at Future Impact 2 in Milan.
Jail for man who engaged sexual services from minor who later extorted $50k from him
South Korean singer Park Bo-ram dies at age 30
She was drinking at an acquaintance’s home on April 11 when she was found unconscious in the bathroom.