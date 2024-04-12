Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on April 12, 2024

Updated
Apr 12, 2024, 06:07 PM
Published
Apr 12, 2024, 06:07 PM

Singapore economy grew 2.7% in Q1, but growth over previous quarter was slowest in a year

Growth is expected to strengthen in the rest of 2024 as manufacturing improves.

NTUC: 1 in 4 workers benefiting from grant scheme worked in a PME role

The grant was launched in February 2022 and funded with $100 million from the Government.

MAS keeps Singdollar policy unchanged to fight still-elevated inflation

The decision was widely expected after core inflation in February shot up more than expected.

Motorcyclist, 24, killed in AYE accident involving lorry

The lorry driver, a 46-year-old man, is assisting with investigations.

276 people under probe over scams that cost victims more than $7m

The suspects, aged between 16 and 71, are believed to be involved in more than 1,200 scams.

Stalemate looms in Seoul as polls tie president’s hands

The resounding win by the progressives will leave the unpopular conservative president in a difficult situation, says the writer.

Take your taste buds for a spin at car showrooms offering more than just coffee

Some car brands are pulling out all the stops to make car servicing or shopping an experience to look forward to.

Singapore creatives stake new turf at Milan Design Week

Home-grown design talent showcase innovative Singapore designs at Future Impact 2 in Milan.

Jail for man who engaged sexual services from minor who later extorted $50k from him

When he met her, she told him that she was 17.

South Korean singer Park Bo-ram dies at age 30

She was drinking at an acquaintance’s home on April 11 when she was found unconscious in the bathroom.

