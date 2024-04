Even before South Koreans went to their parliamentary polls on April 8, they had an unpopular president. Now, he is also a lame duck.

The elections, which occur every four years, broadly pit two right and left parties against each other. The party of the left – the Democratic Party of Korea – won a large majority, approximately 60 per cent, which is going to make life very difficult for the current conservative president, Yoon Seok-yeol.