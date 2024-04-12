Motorcyclist, 24, killed in AYE accident involving lorry

SINGAPORE - A 24-year-old man died on the morning of April 12 after a collision between his motorcycle and a lorry.

Police said they were alerted to the accident on the AYE towards MCE at about 7.20am. It was raining heavily at the time.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic, said the SCDF.

The lorry driver, a 46-year-old man, is assisting with investigations, added the police.

In 2023, motorcyclist and pillion rider fatalities spiked by 44.7 per cent, claiming a total of 68 lives, according to latest figures issued by the police.

Although motorcycles make up less than 15 per cent of Singapore’s total vehicle population, motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in more than half of all traffic accidents in 2023. They also accounted for half of all fatalities in road accidents.

In total, 4,290 motorcycle and pillion riders were injured in accidents in 2023, which means about 12 people were involved in motorcycle-related accidents each day.