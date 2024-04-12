Singapore economy beats expectations with 2.7% growth in Q1

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s economy grew by 2.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the first quarter of 2024, lifted by a pickup in services-producing industries.

Advanced estimates released on April 12 by the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed that the figure is higher than the 2.2 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

The first quarter number also beat the 2.6 per cent projection by private-sector economists in a survey by the Monetary Authority of Singapore in March.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the economy expanded by 0.1 per cent in the first quarter, extending the 1.2 per cent expansion in the fourth quarter of 2023.

A median forecast in a Bloomberg poll showed the economy expansion accelerated to 3 per cent in January to March from a year ago, and that the on-quarter pace likely halved to 0.6 per cent.

The ministry has projected that the Singapore economy would grow between 1 per cent and 3 per cent in 2024 as its trade-related sectors improve modestly.