Singapore creatives stake new turf at Milan Design Week

SINGAPORE – Local designers are getting experimental and staking out new turf at Milan Design Week during the Salone del Mobile.Milano – the world’s biggest design event – from April 16 to 21.

From furniture coated with a specially treated fabric that absorbs carbon dioxide to a Mosaic Membrane experiment that presents mosaic tiles in skin-like, three-dimensional forms that can be used as furniture, the 2024 contingent is pulling out all the stops to showcase Singapore as a hub of innovation and creativity.

Seven designers, including five first-time participants, will be featured at Future Impact 2, organised by the DesignSingapore Council (DSG).

DSG, a subsidiary of the Economic Development Board and Singapore’s national agency for design, is staging its second standalone exhibition of Singapore designs at the La Rotonda del Pellegrini. It is a Renaissance-era building in the heart of Milan, outside the 62nd Salone del Mobile.Milano, which is at the Rho Fiera fairgrounds.

First-time participants at Future Impact 2 are designer duo Christian Hammer Juhl and Jade Chan; collaborators Genevieve Ang and Clement Zheng; and designers David Lee, Faezah Shaharuddin and Zavier Wong.

And it will be the second show for Mr Gabriel Tan and Ms Tiffany Loy after a successful first run at 2023’s Future Impact, which was held at the Casa del Pane, Bastioni di Porta Venezia in Milan.

The 62nd edition of the week-long trade fair will see more than 1,900 global exhibitors at the fairgrounds just outside Milan’s city centre, taking up about 210,000 sq m.

Every year, about 370,000 attendees from 188 countries use the global platform to introduce thousands of innovative products.

One of the highlights of Milan Design Week is an installation by acclaimed American film-maker David Lynch, known for movies such as Dune (1984) and Mulholland Drive (2001).

His surreal Interiors By David Lynch. A Thinking Room reflects on the design of interior spaces and their relationship with an individual’s journey.

Milan Design Week is part of a cluster of events that includes the Salone del Mobile.Milano furniture fair and SaloneSatellite, a component of the Salone del Mobile.Milano showcasing young talent. There is also Fuorisalone, which refers to events outside the fair hosted in hundreds of venues across the Italian city, such as Future Impact 2.

Mr Tony Chambers, a global design thought leader, and Ms Maria Cristina Didero, a Milan-based author and design curator, helped DSG put together the inaugural iteration of Future Impact in 2023. They returned as curators in 2024 and worked with designers to present positive and impactful design solutions for a better future.

The designers have either integrated different technology or pushed the boundaries of production to develop works that minimise environmental impact and question current production methods.

Ms Dawn Lim, DSG’s executive director, says that after DSG’s successful showcase at Future Impact in 2023, the team is excited to be back at Milan Design Week.

“The second edition expands on the same theme with more designers and fresh works, showcasing Singapore’s distinctive vision and approach to design on the global stage. In addition, we will be organising a suite of free programmes and workshops to reach out to more visitors here in Milan,” she adds.

“The council continues to identify relevant industry platforms as part of our ongoing efforts to engage global audiences and raise the profile of Singapore Design internationally.”

The Straits Times talks to the designers about their world-class creations.

Good Gourd – Hybrid Basketry Lamps by Gabriel Tan