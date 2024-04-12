MAS keeps Singapore dollar policy unchanged to fight still-elevated inflation

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s central bank kept unchanged its monetary policy stance aimed at strengthening the trade-weighted Singapore dollar to fight still-elevated inflation.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on April 12 that it will maintain the prevailing rate of appreciation of the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$Neer) policy band, with no change to the width of the band or the level at which it is centred - parameters that indicate how high and how fast the central bank wants the currency to appreciate.

The central bank kept its projection for all-items inflation and core inflation - that excludes private accommodation and transport costs and better represents the expenses of Singapore households - unchanged at an average of 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent for 2024.

“MAS core inflation is likely to remain elevated in the earlier part of the year, but should decline gradually and step down by Q4, before falling further next year,” the central bank said in its monetary policy statement on April 12.

“Accordingly, current monetary policy settings remain appropriate. The prevailing rate of appreciation of the policy band is needed to keep a restraining effect on imported inflation as well as domestic cost pressures, and is sufficient to ensure medium-term price stability,” it noted.

MAS has tightened policy five times between October 2021 and October 2022 before pausing.

Its latest decision to again stand pat was widely expected after core inflation in February shot up more than expected on the back of higher services and food inflation partly linked to Chinese New Year spending. It rose to 3.6 per cent year on year in February, up from January’s 3.1 per cent. This was also the highest reading for core inflation since July 2023.

With core inflation stubbornly above the widely perceived MAS target of 2 per cent, all 20 economists surveyed by Bloomberg News had expected the central bank to maintain its overall policy settings.

The MAS decision also comes on the heels of hotter-then-expect inflation in the United States. The data has pushed back expectations for an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve from June to much later in the year.

The European Central Bank (ECB) on April 11 also held its policy stance unchanged. But EBC president Ms Christine Lagarde in her comments to the press kept alive hopes of a possible rate cut in June.

Explaining the persistence of inflation in Singapore, MAS said core inflation in the near term will be supported by the recent hike in water tariffs. Also, prices of certain services, such as education and healthcare, will continue to rise after staying muted in the past few quarters.

“Nevertheless, as imported and domestic cost pressures continue to abate, underlying inflation should moderate further,” MAS said.

The central bank warned that that both upside and downside risks to the inflation outlook remain.

“Shocks to global food and energy prices, or stronger-than-expected demand for labour in the domestic economy, could bring about additional inflationary pressures. However, an unexpected weakening in the global economy could induce a faster easing of cost and price pressures.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Trade and Industry in advanced estimates also released on April 12 said Singapore’s economy grew by 2.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the first quarter of 2024, lifted by a pick up in services-producing industries amid an increase in tourist arrivals.

However, the estimates also showed that growth came in at 0.1 per cent on a seasonally-adjusted quarterly basis, down from 1.2 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2023. Manufacturing and modern services activity saw some slowing in the first quarter of 2024, after having expanded strongly in the preceding quarters.