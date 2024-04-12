South Korean singer Park Bo-ram dies at age 30

SEOUL – South Korean singer Park Bo-ram died unexpectedly on April 11 at the age of 30, said her agency Xanadu Entertainment.

According to the South Korean police, she was drinking with two other women at an acquaintance’s home when she was found unconscious in the bathroom at about 9.55pm.

She was sent to the hospital, but was pronounced dead more than an hour later at 11.17pm.

Xanadu urged the public not to speculate on the cause of her death as it is currently under police investigation.

Park rose to prominence at the age of 16 when she appeared on South Korean TV channel Mnet’s reality singing competition Superstar K2 in 2010, where she finished in the top eight.

She debuted with the single Beautiful in 2014 and went on to release more than 10 singles and two EPs – Celepretty in 2015 and Orange Moon in 2017.

Park released her latest single, I Miss You, on April 3. She had been preparing a full-length album to mark the 10th anniversary of her debut, according to Xanadu. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK