Edwin Tong led multi-agency team to the US to help bring Taylor Swift to S’pore for 6 concerts

SINGAPORE - A team that headed to Los Angeles more than a year ago to woo Taylor Swift to Singapore was led by no less than a minister.

Rarely do such negotiations begin with such a heavyweight on board, but Minister for Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) Edwin Tong said it was an important project, part of a move to revitalise the Sports Hub and bring it “back alive”.

Ahead of Swift’s six Eras Tour concerts at the National Stadium beginning March 2, Mr Tong said in an interview: “The Sports Hub was an important project for me personally and for my ministry... We wanted to make sure we left no stone unturned, both in terms of ensuring we kept ourselves updated on what the best venues around the world could offer, but also what content we could bring in.”

The team comprised officials from MCCY, as well as representatives from Sport Singapore and Kallang Alive Sport Management (KASM), which had taken over the running of the SportsHub in December 2022.

On its exploratory trip, taken in early 2023, the team met with a number of different operators, promoters and agents for both music concerts and sports in Los Angeles.

“One such meeting was with Swift’s agent, and very quickly we saw an opportunity because she had not yet announced international tour dates, so we put forward a proposition to come to Singapore... (and figured out) what can we do to make it work for you, dates and venue-wise and so on,” Mr Tong disclosed in the interview on March 1.

Things fell into place quickly.

“I came back from that trip, gave the team some instructions on how we wanted to manage this, and the team took it on, and here we are...we signed (an agreement) with them around May 2023, and by June we made the announcement,” he said.

More than 300,000 tickets have been sold for the six shows, which will draw fans from all around South-east Asia, with Singapore her only stop in the region.

The Business Times reported economists estimating that it could boost Singapore’s economy by up to S$500 million in tourism receipts.

But it has also sparked unhappiness among some lawmakers in neighbouring countries, with word going about that Singapore had struck an exclusivity deal with the mega pop star not to perform anywhere else in South-east Asia.

On Feb 20, the Singapore Tourism Board and MCCY confirmed that a grant had been provided to help bring the tour here, but stopped short of disclosing the amount.

Mr Tong, who said he would be hosting guests from abroad at her concert, did not want to be drawn into the specific accusations that have been made about Singapore’s deal. He noted: “People talk about grants and exclusivity, but the reality is each of those concert promoters is very savvy – they know where they want to play, how many nights they want to play for, and they make their own calculations.”

“What we can offer them is a first-class team on the ground, a top-tier venue, and a space in which they will be able to operate free from interruption and a good environment overall,” he said, adding that the speculation about how much Singapore paid to be the only regional stop is “nowhere as high as what’s being speculated online”.