STB gave grant for Taylor Swift concerts, event likely to generate major benefits for S’pore economy: Govt

SINGAPORE – The upcoming Taylor Swift concerts in Singapore, which are likely to generate significant benefits for the economy, got the support of the authorities in the form of a grant.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said in a joint statement that tourism sectors such as hospitality, retail, travel and dining are likely to benefit from the event, just like they have in other cities the pop star has performed in.

More than 300,000 tickets have been sold for the concerts in Singapore, with a large number of fans travelling in from other countries, they added.

The statement said: “Singapore has much to offer as a destination for large-scale international events, with our strategic location, quality infrastructure, safety, efficiency and diverse cultural offerings.

“The Kallang Alive Sport Management (KASM) will continue to actively bring a range of diverse lifestyle and entertainment offerings to the Sports Hub.”

On Feb 16, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he was informed by concert promoter Anschutz Entertainment Group that the Singapore Government offered subsidies of up to US$3 million (S$4 million) for each concert – in exchange for Swift agreeing not to perform elsewhere in South-east Asia during the Eras Tour.

Several foreign media outlets, including the Bangkok Post, reported that Mr Srettha made these comments during the iBusiness Forum 2024 in the Thai capital Bangkok.

The American singer, who won her fourth Grammy Award for Album of the Year earlier in February, will hold six shows at the National Stadium – which is part of the Singapore Sports Hub – from March 2 to March 9.

Singapore is Swift’s only stop in Asia apart from Japan.

The joint statement on Feb 20 said in the case of Taylor Swift, MCCY and KASM recognised that there will be significant demand from Singaporeans as well as fans across the region for her to perform in Singapore, and worked directly with AEG Presents for her to do so.

“STB also supported the event through a grant,” it added.

Since the Government took back the Singapore Sports Hub, KASM – a wholly owned entity under MCCY – has been working “to make it more accessible and vibrant for all Singaporeans”, the statement said.

It added that KASM works with event organisers to create a “uniquely Singapore experience” for Singaporeans and visitors, and “makes use of its strong global relationships, and the multidisciplinary experiences and expertise of the KASM team”.