Geography, convenience, and political stability: Why music stars like Taylor Swift come to Singapore

SINGAPORE - Concerts are big business, and experts say Singapore is solidifying its position in the global entertainment space, especially off the back of two sold-out six-concert runs helmed by A-list pop stars Coldplay and Taylor Swift.

Swift’s six concerts at the National Stadium in March, which have sold over 300,000 tickets, are expected to bring in an economic injection surpassing the $96 million estimated to have come in from Coldplay’s six concerts at the same venue in January.

Both sets of concerts are arguably the largest Singapore has seen yet, with the country also being Swift’s only South-east Asia stop on her over 150-show, The Eras Tour.

It has since come to light that Kallang Alive Sport Management – which runs the National Stadium – courted Swift’s team way in early 2023 before any international tour venues had been confirmed, and secured the Singapore-only dates.

“Such exclusive arrangements or clauses used to secure well-known events would not be surprising and is not new to the industry,” noted Mr Paul Kent, who is a partner at KPMG in Singapore.

“Outside of the industry, the practice of giving out business incentives occur in many different forms, and have been used in many areas of the global economy to incentivise behaviour,” said Mr Kent.

He added that the strategic implications of such events are considerable and more than just a one-off.

“By attracting renowned artistes and performers, we showcase our ability to host major events and put ourselves on the world map,” noted Mr Zachery Rajendran, programme chair for the diploma in Integrated Events Management at Republic Polytechnic.

“It is a catalyst for future collaborations and partnerships with artistes, promoters and organisations around the world,” said Mr Rajendran, who added that strategies like exclusive hosting rights can become a competitive advantage for cities that can secure deals with major artistes.

Large-scale international events – where overseas visitors fill hotels and also spend money on local businesses, restaurants and attractions – are great opportunities to showcase the nation’s appeal as a vibrant, global entertainment hub, further solidifying its position in the international tourism market, said Dr Guy Llewellyn, assistant professor at EHL Hospitality Business School (Singapore). “World-class live entertainment events generate international branding value for Singapore and significant benefits for our economy with positive spillover effects to adjacent tourism industries such as retail, dining, and hotels,” said Ms Choo Huei Miin, director for brand at the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

“From world-class concerts to gastronomic festivals and sporting events, a full calendar of differentiated offerings adds to Singapore’s vibrancy, maintains international mindshare and reinforces our position as an attractive destination.”