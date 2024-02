MANILA - A Filipino lawmaker has criticised Singapore over its exclusivity deal with American popstar Taylor Swift that made the Republic her only stop in South-east Asia on her Eras Tour.

Representative Joey Salceda on Feb 28 asked the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to formally protest the grant that the Singaporean government authorised in exchange for Ms Swift agreeing not to perform elsewhere in South-east Asia during her sold-out world tour.