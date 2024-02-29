Beyond a swift lift to Singapore’s Q1 economy, Taylor’s concerts can deliver long-term dividends

SINGAPORE – It’s not often that a performer can move an entire economy, but that’s the case with American superstar Taylor Swift, who has kept economists busy crunching numbers on her economic impact in cities staging her concerts.

Some economists in Singapore had to rework data on the cost and benefit of her upcoming shows after Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said concert promoter AEG told him that Singapore had offered Swift subsidies of up to US$3 million (S$4 million) a show as part of an exclusive agreement.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Tourism Board and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth said tourism sectors such as hospitality, retail, travel and dining were likely to benefit from the event just like in other cities Swift has performed in. The board did not provide details of the grant or the conditions attached to it.

Ms Erica Tay, director of macroeconomic research at Maybank, calculated that Swift’s six concerts here in March could generate $350 million to $500 million in tourism receipts.

“(But) to judge the value of securing her gigs solely based on the direct economic boost misses the point,” Ms Tay told ST.

“The concerts are one-off. Their direct impact pales in comparison to the strategic value that anchoring Taylor Swift’s concerts can bring.”

These include the ability to boost Singapore’s cachet as Asia’s leading hub for world-class events. Other A-list acts are more likely to bring their tours here knowing they can reach Asian audiences from a single well-connected city, she added.

Ms Tay believes Swift’s global influence and endorsement of Singapore’s tourism offerings will reverberate around the world: “She will play to more than 300,000 people during her concerts here, but her social media followers number 534 million.

“What she does offstage in Singapore will create enduring mindshare among a global audience.”