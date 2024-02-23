SEA countries let down by Taylor Swift Eras Tour snub can shake it off by upping their game, say experts

JAKARTA – The “Swiftonomics” is clear: Taylor Swift’s sold-out stadium Eras Tour concerts have already injected billions in spillover economic benefits to its tour stops so far – and countries in South-east Asia are eager to start luring such superstar acts to amp up tourism and consumer spending on their home ground.

But experts say big money-making acts like Taylor Swift are more likely to perform in venues where they can get the best deal for their shows. Connectivity, infrastructure and security are pivotal considerations, aside from subsidies or grants like what Singapore was revealed to have offered the singer.

Singapore is the only stop in South-east Asia for Swift, who will be playing at the National Stadium on March 2 to 9, after stops in Japan – where the pop phenomenon’s four shows reportedly injected more than 34 billion yen (S$305 million) into the country’s economy – and Australia.

The region’s Swifties, as the singer-songwriter’s fans are called, were upset – and started making travel plans – when it was announced in mid-2023 that Tokyo and Singapore were the only Eras Tour stops in Asia. Hotel bookings for March experienced a surge, as The Straits Times reported in July 2023.

Traveloka’s flight bookings to and from Singapore for the periods around concerts by Swift increased sixfold, the travel company’s president Caesar Indra said.

The same happened for British band Coldplay, which played six shows in Singapore in January and February. The National Stadium, the venue of both artists’ sold-out shows, packs in 55,000.

As the tangible effects of Swiftonomics materialised, world leaders have also felt the sting.

Indonesia, for one, has formed a 1 trillion rupiah (S$86 million) tourism fund to entice artists to play more shows in its venues.

“We need ‘Swiftonomics’ for Indonesian tourism,” Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said in an interview on Feb 20, referring to the snowball effect on sectors such as retail and tourism when artists perform.

Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Feb 20 that the city must be “relentless” in its efforts to lure mega events to its shores.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Feb 22 said the country will do more to lure “A-listers and world-class acts”, including visa-free travel and changing the rules on drinking alcohol at concerts.

He made headlines with his Feb 16 revelations that he had learnt the Singapore Government offered Taylor Swift subsidies of up to US$3 million (S$4 million) per show to make the Republic her exclusive Eras Tour stop in South-east Asia.

Four days later, the Singapore authorities acknowledged that a grant was given – details withheld on the premise of business confidentiality – as the concerts are likely to generate significant benefits for its economy.

Dr Samer Hajjar, a senior marketing lecturer at NUS Business School, said the practice of providing subsidies to attract artists is not uncommon, and governments and tourism boards often use financial incentives like grants, tax breaks and marketing support to draw significant events.

But the purported amount for Taylor Swift’s concerts is notably high, exceeding typical subsidy figures, which are generally allocated for operational costs, marketing or infrastructure upgrades, he said.

“Whether other countries should emulate this approach depends on their objectives and budgetary constraints. Subsidies can effectively stimulate tourism, economic activity and boost the national image, but careful consideration of benefits versus costs is essential, ensuring alignment with broader economic and cultural goals.”