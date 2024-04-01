New charges for $3b money laundering accused over false financial statements to IRAS, MOM

SINGAPORE – Su Haijin, one of the accused in Singapore’s largest money laundering case, was on April 1 handed 12 more charges, the most dished out in the case in a day.

Three of his new charges allege that he abetted a Wang Junjie by engaging in a conspiracy with the latter to make false representations to the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore with regards to Yihao Cyber Technologies’ revenue, gross profits and trade receivables.

These allegedly happened between 2020 and 2022.

Su also allegedly abetted Mr Wang in making false representations to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in May 2022 for Yihao’s financial year 2021.

Another three charges accuse him of conspiring with Mr Wang in 2022 to submit forged financial statements from Yihao to DBS, OCBC and UOB.

These statements were for the financial year 2021 and were submitted to DBS and UOB in support of an application by Su to open corporate bank accounts for Yihao. As for OCBC, Su allegedly sought to join the bank’s premier private client segment.

The Straits Times previously reported that Mr Wang held positions in nine companies linked to three of the 10 accused in the money laundering probe.

He also held multiple directorships and secretarial and shareholder positions in 185 companies.

On Jan 18, the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) had Mr Wang’s registration as a qualified individual cancelled.

Su also faces two new money laundering charges, which accuse him of possessing more than $1.4 million in Yihao’s DBS and UOB accounts, which are believed to be benefits from unlawful remote gambling offences.

His three remaining new charges relate to making false statements to MOM’s Controller of Work Passes.

In 2021, he allegedly instructed one Wu Qin, believed to his wife, to sign and declare in an employment pass form to the controller that she would be employed as a chairman at Culbert Management. He allegedly instructed her to sign a renewal form in 2023 declaring she would continue to be the chairman of the company.

He also allegedly told a Chen Yanyan to sign an employment pass form in 2023 that she would be employed by Culbert Management as a personal assistant.

Culbert Management is listed as a live company providing management consultancy services on an Acra business record.