Assault rate in Singapore prisons up since 2019

SINGAPORE - The assault rate in prisons here went up in 2019 and has been hovering around the same level since, statistics released by the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) on Wednesday (Feb 9) revealed.

Between April 2021 and March this year, the assault rate is expected to be 46.1 per 10,000 inmates, with the current rate between April and December 2021 standing at 34.6.

These cases include any attack on prison officers or assaults on fellow inmates during which the victim sustains serious injuries.

Between April 2019 and March 2020 the rate was at 46.1, while between April 2020 and March 2021 it was at 46.9.

Between April 2012 and March 2019, the yearly assault rates ranged between 24.4 and 39.1.

In response to queries by The Straits Times, SPS said the assault rate varies from year to year and is dependent on many factors, one of which is the inmates’ profile in prison.

SPS added: “In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of offenders admitted to prison for violent offences. Such offenders are more prone to committing violent offences during incarceration.”

SPS said inmates who commit assault offences will be investigated, adjudicated and punished accordingly, and a police report may be made against those who commit serious offences.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, SPS director for corporate communications and relations Rafidah Suparman said the assault rate in Singapore prisons remains low compared to overseas counterparts, which can range between 120 and 600 per 10,000 inmates each year.

SPS said it continues to monitor the situation closely and is taking appropriate measures to keep assault rates low.

For example, inmates with violent antecedents are scheduled to attend rehabilitation programmes that address their issues with violence and teach them to regulate their emotions better.

As common triggers that spark off assaults are conflicts between inmates, and their inability to manage their anger and emotions, it also teaches restorative practices to inmates to help resolve conflict.

Inmates are also encouraged to take responsibility for their behaviour, learn from the incident, and take action to repair the harm.

Restorative practices are also taught proactively to inmates to develop healthy norms in interpersonal interactions to prevent such incidents.

Sergeant Muhammad Hashnul Nizam Hassan, a personal supervisor at SPS, has seen the practices help resolve a dispute and prevent a fight from reoccurring.

In 2017, he responded to an incident where an inmate had attacked another inmate who spoke to him in a manner he did not like. Both inmates were friends.

Sergeant Hashnul spoke to the victim, who he had worked with before, about some of his goals to be a changed man after he was released from prison.

"He talked about giving a chance to others, forgiving others because that is what he wants for himself when he is released into society. He said he will give the assailant a chance," Sargent Hashnul said.