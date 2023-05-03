Hooked on heroin at 12: Worrying trend of younger drug abusers

SINGAPORE - She took cannabis when she was 12 years old and for three years, attended drug parties and tried heroin which her boyfriend introduced to her.

When she was 15, her aunt found heroin in her bag and called the police, saving her life.

Ms Carol Wee, now 42, knows how easy it can be for the young to get ensnared by drugs because three decades on, the drug situation in Singapore, while much improved, has not gone away.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has always been worried about young people and drugs.

A first-ever survey on drug prevalence conducted by the Institute of Mental Health found that the mean age of the onset of drug consumption among Singaporeans and permanent residents was 15.9 years old.

Ms Wee was speaking to The Straits Times on Wednesday at the CNB workplan seminar where the survey results were released.

Aimed at examining the prevalence of illicit drug consumption, the survey involved 6,509 Singaporeans and permanent residents aged between 15 and 65 years old.

It was carried out between April 2021 and July 2022 and was representative of Singapore’s resident population by age, race and gender.

Recalling how she took drugs as a child, Ms Wee said: “I lost my parents at a young age and mixed with the wrong group of friends at school. It started with playing truant, then glue-sniffing.

“Later came the drug parties, where we would take cannabis. My boyfriend at the time also encouraged me to try heroin, and I did.”

When she was 15, her aunt looked through her bag and found heroin.

“She called the cops on me and I felt so angry and betrayed. But it was only years later that I realised she did it for my sake, to save me,” said Ms Wee.

She now volunteers at The Turning Point, a non-profit organisation that helps women overcome drug addiction.

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, who was the guest-of-honour at the workplan seminar, said: “We are very concerned that drug abuse starts at such a young age, and at home, where young people should have parental supervision and be safe. Given the long-term impact of drug abuse, we need to do more to address this.”

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, cited the IMH survey, which found that 41.8 per cent of abusers had started consuming drugs before the age of 18.