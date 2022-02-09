Reoffending by recently released inmates in S'pore at lowest point in 30 years

SINGAPORE - Recidivism rates for the local inmate population within two years of release are at their lowest in 30 years, the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) said on Wednesday (Feb 9).

SPS' annual statistics release also showed that of the Singaporean and permanent resident offenders released from SPS custody in 2019, only 20 per cent were detained, sentenced to jail, or given a day reporting order within two years of their release.

In comparison, the two-year recidivism rate for those released in 2018 was at 22.1 per cent.

Singapore's two-year recidivism rate has hovered around 25 per cent for the past ten years.

In a speech in 2019, Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam said he had seen figures from first-world countries where the two-year recidivism rate was at 60 per cent or 65 per cent.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, SPS director for corporate communications and relations Rafidah Suparman said the organisation's throughcare approach has contributed to the declining recidivism rate.

This approach focuses on assisting the inmates through evidence-based rehabilitation programmes and also helping them when they re-enter the community, which is the most challenging part for the newly-released, according to Assistant Commissioner of Prisons Rafidah.

She said that inmates often require support and reintegration programmes to help them with employment, while some might even need help sorting out accommodation issues.

She added: "The aftercare support that we provide includes (helping them) stay employed, and we also help them rekindle bonds with their family members as some of them do not have positive experiences with their families."