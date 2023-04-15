Ex-offenders to work with prison officers to keep former convicts from reoffending

SINGAPORE – Former offenders will be working side-by-side with prison officers to keep ex-inmates on a crime-free path, to help tackle a worrying trend which saw four in 10 people previously incarcerated re-offend.

The Desistor Network will also see 53 agencies, including prison aftercare groups, partner Singapore Prison Service (SPS) to better aid ex-offenders reintegrate into society.

Partnering agencies include The Salvation Army, Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association and halfway houses that help ex-offenders including drug offenders rebuild their lives.

Besides counselling, some agencies will also help with job placements. Ex-inmates or desistors will get the choice on which courses or agency they want to sign up with. They can choose to join multiple agencies.

Speaking at the launch on Saturday, Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said the network will create opportunities for desistors to mentor or receive mentoring from other desistors.

“Desistors have walked that difficult journey and are in fact still walking that path. In that way, inmates and ex-offenders will be able to relate to their life experiences, making the desistors a powerful source of inspiration.

“Through mutual exchange and sharing of life experiences, we believe the desistors can sustain their motivation, strengthen their conviction, and cultivate positive mindsets and attitudes that are key to long-term desistance,” added Associate Professor Faishal.

Superintendent of Prisons (Supt) Ong Choon Yong, who oversees the network as part of his work at SPS’ Rehabilitation and Reintegration Division said that having the safe space provided by the network makes it easier for ex-inmates to support one another.

He said the idea to establish a network was conceptualised last August. It has grown to be the largest multi-agency project that SPS has been involved in.

There are other agencies applying to join the network, but Supt Ong said they had to take a pause to allow for its official launch.

“The launch event is symbolic because it is the very first time SPS has directly worked with ex-offenders from volunteer agencies in organising an event,” said Supt Ong, who added that a directory of participating agencies will be made available to ex-inmates through the Telegram platform.

The network was introduced to help lower the five-year recidivism rate. SPS figures released earlier in 2023 showed the five-year recidivism rate at around 40 per cent, compared to the two-year recidivism rate which was around 20 per cent.