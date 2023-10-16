New wave of scams coming, world unprepared, with authorities playing catch-up: Former Obama adviser

SINGAPORE – The world is going to see a new era of scams facilitated by new technologies, and the authorities are lagging behind, said a former White House advisor.

And Mr Philip Reiner, who previously served as former president Barack Obama’s senior director for South Asia on the National Security Council staff at the White House, said the world is not prepared for what is coming.

Now the chief executive of cyber-security think-tank Institute for Security and Technology, he told The Straits Times on Monday: “What’s coming is an entire era of fraud and scams and manipulation that we are not ready for. And it’s about to get way worse.”

Mr Reiner said this on the sidelines of the inaugural Interpol Global Cybercrime Conference, which is being held from Sunday to Tuesday in Singapore.

He said people’s lives, communities and networks have shifted online, and most people do not understand the significance of this.

He added: “But the criminals understand it. They’re taking full advantage of it.”

About 170 participants from law enforcement, academia, international organisations and the private sector from 65 countries are attending the conference to coordinate the fight against cybercrime.

In her opening remarks at the event, on Monday, Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo said one area of weakness syndicates exploit is the different standards and processes on tracing and freezing illicit funds adopted by various countries.

Mrs Teo, who is also Minister for Communications and Information, added that criminal proceeds are often transferred across countries very quickly, often before the crime is even reported. But due to different procedures in different jurisdictions, cross-border asset recovery is very unlikely to bear fruit.

Globally, only 1 per cent of illicit assets have been recovered, while criminals have been able to keep the other 99 per cent, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Describing it as a “return on investment” that legitimate businesses can only dream about, Mrs Teo said: “As long as criminals get to retain most of their ill-gotten gains, I think it is very difficult to persuade them to stop.

“They won’t decide that there are other more productive ventures, unless we are able to show them that this is not something that will bear too much fruit for them.”

Between January 2020 and June 2023, scam victims in Singapore lost almost $1.9 billion to scammers.