Woman loses $72.5k after downloading third-party app to sell pre-loved kitchen appliances

SINGAPORE – A 68-year-old woman lost over $72,500 from her POSB bank account in 15 minutes after she downloaded a third-party app in a bid to sell her pre-loved kitchen appliances online.

What she had downloaded turned out to be malware which enabled scammers to control her Android phone and drain money from her POSB savings account.

The victim, who wants to be known only as Madam Abdul, a customer service officer, had on Sept 23 chanced upon a Facebook advertisement by a purported recycling company called E-Recycle that wanted to buy pre-loved furniture and electronics.

She was enticed by the deal, which offered between $30 and $100 for each pre-loved item, with free pick-up.

Hoping to sell several pre-loved kitchen appliances, including a steamboat set and grill, she contacted the so-called buyer through Facebook Messenger.

Unacquainted with e-commerce platform Carousell and reluctant to sell the electronics to the karung guni (rag-and-bone collectors) at a low price, she felt the Facebook advertiser offered convenience and more attractive rates.

The buyer texted her on WhatsApp and they conversed till late at night.

The next day, she spoke to the buyer on the phone and asked if he would also like to buy a leather suitcase of hers.

While on the phone, he said he had transferred her $50 through PayNow, and would pay the remaining amount upon collection and valuation of her items.

He asked her to open her POSB digibank app to check if she had received the payment. She followed his request but did not see the money.

Madam Abdul thought the payment transfer would require some time, so she did not think too much of it.

He later instructed her to download a third-party app called I-Recovery to list the items for a staff member to collect.

While on the phone with him, she received another call and wanted to hang up on him to answer it.