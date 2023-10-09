Chinese in the crosshairs of ‘mushrooming’ transnational cybercrime

BEIJING - It was May 25 this year, an otherwise normal day, that Lin Ping received a shocking WeChat message from her 19-year-old son Xiaowei, saying he and a friend had been “tricked and sold to Myanmar,” pleading for her to seek help from the Chinese police.

In the frantic messages that followed, Xiaowei said he had been lured by the promise of a job transporting raw jade stones in Xishuangbanna, in southwest China’s Yunnan province, Lin told Caixin.

But upon arrival, he had been kidnapped and smuggled to neighbouring Myanmar, where he was forced to work for an online and telecom scam operation located in a compound in Kokang in northern Shan State, a hotbed of cybercrime activity.

Lin, a resident of Baishan city in northeast China’s Jilin province, said she had contacted the gang holding Xiaowei in August through an intermediary, who told her 450,000 yuan (S$84,500) would buy her son’s freedom. But it was far more than she could afford.

Lin has had no subsequent contact with Xiaowei since Sept 4, with the silence instead punctuated by photos sent to her phone of him being beaten by his captors, apparently because he failed to achieve their so-called “performance targets” in terms of illicit gains from cyber scams.

Xiaowei is just one victim of organized cybercrime gangs operating across South-east Asia and China’s southern borders in countries, like Myanmar and Cambodia, that have enslaved hundreds of thousands of people and netted tens of billions of dollars in profits stolen from unsuspecting victims of their scams.

The situation is getting worse. Cybercrime scams and the related kidnappings have exploded since 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent economic downturn fuelled the number of such crimes, including fake online romantic ploys, bogus investment pitches and illegal gambling schemes.

Scammers operating in one unnamed South-east Asian country are estimated to be generating between US$7.5 and US$12.5 billion (S$10.3 and S$17.1 billion), or half the value of that country’s GDP, according to a report late last month by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

“Trafficking in persons connected to casinos and scam operations run by organized crime has mushroomed across South-east Asia, particularly in the Mekong” said Jeremy Douglas, UNODC Regional Representative to South-east Asia and the Pacific last month.

Such online and telecom scams involve not only fooling unsuspecting people into transferring money, but also establishing an entire grey industrial chain designed to support the illicit enterprise, which includes the theft and resale of personal information, human smuggling, forging of official documents and other crimes.

Victims, not criminals

“In cross-border telecom fraud, people play a dual role as both the source of benefits and the means to generate those benefits,” said Jian Kunyi, a law professor at the Yunnan University of Finance and Economics.

Telecom fraud inevitably gives rise to a new form of human trafficking, whereby criminal groups extract benefits from both trafficking people and through the use of the victims they traffic to exploit others, said Jian.

The United Nations in an August report said criminal gangs have forced hundreds of thousands of people in South-east Asia into participating in unlawful online scam operations.

At least 120,000 people in Myanmar and roughly 100,000 in Cambodia “may be held in situations where they are forced to carry out online scams,” according to the report, which cited unnamed “credible sources.”

“People who are coerced into working in these scamming operations endure inhumane treatment while being forced to carry out crimes,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk.

People trafficked into the online scam operations often face a range of serious violations and abuses, including threats to their safety and security; and many have been subjected to torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment, according to the UN report.

“They are victims. They are not criminals,” said Türk.