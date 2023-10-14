Spike in malware scam victims in July, August; losses equivalent to that in first half of 2023

SINGAPORE – It starts with an advertisement dangling the promise of a good deal – perhaps durian tour tickets, roast duck, or even affordable holidays.

Victims who take the bait do not get what they paid for, instead they find that scammers have wiped out their savings, sometimes siphoning away tens of thousands of dollars in a matter of minutes. Other victims are saddled with debt, after loans are taken out in their names.

Criminals have been turning to malware to hijack mobile devices and carry out these unauthorised banking transactions. Millions have been lost from unwitting victims as these scams become increasingly common, prompting banks and the police to sound the alarm.

More than 1,400 victims had fallen prey to malware scams between January and August, with total losses amounting to at least $20.6 million, said the police.

Police statistics show that July and August saw about 650 victims, almost as many as the first six months of 2023.

July and August also saw about $10.6 million lost by victims of malware scams, which is roughly the same amount that victims lost in the first half of the year.

From January to June, there were more than 750 victims who lost a total of at least $10 million through these malware scams.

More than 30 people also had scammers take out loans in the form of credit card cash advances, with the money then transferred out of their accounts.

Generally, malware scams involve duping victims into downloading and installing malicious Android apps, which allow fraudsters to gain remote access to victims’ devices to obtain their Internet banking credentials or card details.

In response, major local banks in Singapore have hardened their defences, introducing a slew of anti-malware features in recent months.

OCBC was the first bank to do so in August. The bank’s anti-fraud head, Mr Beaver Chua, said within a month of that happening, OCBC managed to prevent more than 30 cases of malware scams, where over $2 million could have potentially fallen to scammers.

“Our anti-malware security feature highlights unverified apps, especially apps containing risky permission settings, and blocks usage of the OCBC Digital app unless the unverified apps are uninstalled, or the risky setting is turned off,” he added.

And as reports of scams grew more common in recent days, banks have announced upcoming features that allow customers to ring-fence part of their savings from digital transactions. Depending on the bank, this “locked” money can only be accessed in person, either at an ATM or at a branch.

The police have also updated their advisories, urging the public to put their phones on flight mode, delete suspicious apps and even take extreme measures such as performing a “factory reset” if they suspect their devices have been compromised.