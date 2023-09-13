More than half of scam victims are young adults; most fell for job scams

SINGAPORE - Most victims who fell prey to scams are still young people, with 50.8 per cent of scam victims being young adults aged 20 to 39.

While the police did not reveal the exact number of young adults who were scammed during the first half of 2023, they noted that scammers contacted these victims mostly via messaging platforms, social media and online shopping platforms.

The scam statistics for the whole of 2022 had also showed more than 53 per cent of victims were young adults, debunking the myth that the elderly were the most likely to be scammed.

On Wednesday, the police said 33.9 per cent of young adult victims fell prey to job scams, which was the most common scam type in the first half of 2023.

A total of 5,737 job scam cases were reported, with the total amount lost hitting $79.4 million.

Another 23.9 per cent of victims aged 20 to 39 were cheated in e-commerce scams, which happens when victims come across good deals online but fail to receive the goods after making payment.

E-commerce scams recorded the second highest number of reported cases amongst all scam types in the first half of 2023, with 4,516 cases and $7.3 million cheated from victims.