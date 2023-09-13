Man who jumped from bungalow in money laundering case has up to 5 passports and is a flight risk: DPP

SINGAPORE - Su Haijin, one of the 10 accused in the billion-dollar money laundering case, is an extreme flight risk and could have passports in as many as five countries, said the prosecution on Wednesday.

During a court session, that lasted more than two hours, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Eric Hu said apart from Cypriot and Chinese passports, Su Haijin has Cambodian and Turkish passports which have not been recovered by the police.

The DPP added the police found a photo of a passport from St Lucia - a small island state - in his phone under the name Su Junjie and he did not tell the police this.

These passports mean that Su Haijin can leave Singapore easily, DPP Hu said.

The 40-year-old Cypriot national already faces one charge of money laundering and another for resisting arrest.

He has been in remand since Aug 15, and was applying on Wednesday for bail, appearing in court via video-link from Changi Medical Centre. The application for bail was rejected.

Su Haijin allegedly has over $4 million in a UOB bank account, said to be his benefits from unlawful remote gambling offences.

He had fractured his hands and legs after jumping from the second-floor balcony of his home at Ewart Park in Bukit Timah on Aug 15, allegedly while trying to escape from the police.

DPP Hu said Su Haijin was a flight risk and added: “Despite breaking both legs and injuring his wrists, he still mastered the will to leave his house to hide in a drain from the police.”

Su Haijin’s lawyer, Mr Julian Tay, said Su Haijin had voluntarily disclosed the existence of his Cambodian and Turkish passports and that there were valid business and investment reasons for him to have them.

He added there was no allegation these passports were fake or illegally obtained.

As for the St Lucian passport, the lawyer said it had already been cancelled and that Su Junjie has been his client’s alias since primary school, and was not an attempt to hide his name.

He also said that the Chinese passport has been cancelled.