Wives of 10 arrested in money laundering case among suspects linked to probe

SINGAPORE - Investigators are having a closer look at the people linked to the foreigners arrested here in a money laundering probe, with the police digging into assets they own and businesses they are involved in.

The Ministry of Law had sent a notice on Aug 27 to dealers of precious metals and stones to check against their records for possible suspicious transactions by these 24 individuals.

In a subsequent hearing in court, the prosecution revealed that the suspects include wives and relatives of the 10 accused.

1. Su Yongcan

He is a shareholder of Craft Digital, a company located at Millenia Tower in Singapore.

Su Yongcan’s registered address is at South Beach Residences, the same condominium estate as Wu Shuiying, who is also listed as an associate of the 10 accused.

Su Yongcan is a member of the Sentosa Golf Club, where a few others in the alleged network, including Su Haijin and Su Baolin, are members. Su Haijin and Su Baolin were arrested on Aug 15 in the probe.

Su Yongcan is wanted by the Chinese authorities for his involvement in a gambling gang uncovered in 2017. Su Jianfeng, Su Wenqiang and Wang Dehai – who are among the 10 charged here – were allegedly part of the same gang.

2. Wang Shuiting

Wang Shuiting’s brother is Vang Shuiming, also known as Wang Shuiming, another one of the 10 accused.

Wang Shuiting, who is also a member of the Sentosa Golf Club, is wanted by the Chinese authorities for his involvement in the Heng Bo Bao Wang gambling syndicate, which was uncovered in 2022.

His brother, Shuiming, is also wanted in China, allegedly for the same reason.

3. Wang Ruiyan

Wang Ruiyan is married to Vang Shuiming. Her registered address is 7B Bishopsgate, the same residence where her husband was arrested on Aug 15.

She is the director of two companies in Singapore, Ming Huang Investments and Ming Huang Management.