Man arrested in billion-dollar anti-money laundering raid was director of No Signboard Holdings

SINGAPORE - The man who jumped from a bungalow to evade arrest in an anti-money laundering blitz linked to $1 billion in cash and assets was a director of No Signboard Holdings.

Su Haijin, 40, a Cypriot national, was a director of the restaurant operator from October 2021 to June 2022, a search on the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) revealed.

The company’s 2021 annual report, filed last October, lists Su as holding a 20 per cent stake in the company.

The report said he resigned voluntarily as a non-executive director to focus on other commitments.

A spokesman for No Signboard Holdings told The Straits Times on Thursday that Su was a non-executive director at the company.

She said he was not involved in the company’s business, operations and did not participate in any of the board’s meetings or decision-making processes.

She added there were five other directors at the company during the time.

Su was one of 10 foreign nationals from Fujian charged in court on Wednesday over their suspected involvement in offences including forgery, money laundering and resisting arrest.