Alleged billion-dollar nickel trading scammer Ng Yu Zhi fails to make $6m bail

SINGAPORE - Accused nickel trading scammer Ng Yu Zhi will stay in remand after he failed to raise another $2 million to make full bail of $6 million on Friday.

Ng, who faces 105 criminal charges for his alleged involvement in a nickel trading scam that allegedly cheated investors out of US$1.1 billion (S$1.45 billion), has been in remand since he failed to raise the additional $2 million.

Ng’s bail was raised to $6 million on Jan 19 after State Court District Judge Terence Tay took into account “the disclosure of substantial assets overseas and that (Ng) has access to the funds, ... and the fact that the monies are unaccounted for.”

The bail amount is a record according to some lawyers and underscores Ng’s role in one of Singapore’s biggest investment frauds. About 1,000 investors sank their money into the scheme, which touted average quarterly gains of 15 per cent.

The prosecution, in its submissions, has said Ng received a total of $486.2 million out of the $1.46 billion taken in by his two companies slapped with the fraudulent trading charges. “To date, investigations confirm that a significant portion of these monies remain unrecovered.”

Ng, 35, was arrested in February 2021 and charged with cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery, fraudulent trading and money laundering. The founder of Envy Global Trading and Envy Asset Management was also made a bankrupt in December 2022.

Deemed the “main protagonist in a large-scale fraud,” Ng now faces the prospect of being jailed for more than 20 years if convicted, after his criminal case was transferred to the High Court.

That Ng faces a sentence that far exceeds 20 years now that his case is to be heard by the High Court and has access to overseas assets of about $107 million held mostly by various individuals in China, translates to a potential increase in flight risk, Deputy Public Prosecutor Gordon Oh told the court last month.

Ng’s lawyer, Dentons Rodyk & Davidson partner Navindraram Naidu, had called the application for bail increase crushing and baseless, saying that his client had known of the transfer to High Court since July 2022 and has not absconded.

A bankruptcy application was taken out against Ng shortly after the High Court in May 2022 cleared the way for liquidators to pursue hundreds of millions of dollars allegedly transferred wrongfully into Ng’s personal accounts.

Ng and three others were also sued in the High Court in November 2021 by the liquidators of Envy Global Trading, Envy Asset Management and Envy Management Holdings in a bid to recover $416.5 million and US$17.7 million from his personal assets.