Courts, not Govt, will decide use of new law to hold serious crime offenders indefinitely: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - The use of a newly proposed sentencing regime that could see serious sexual or violent crime offenders held in jail indefinitely will be decided by the Singapore courts and not the Government.

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam said the period of continued incarceration will be assessed by a detention review board, which will decide if the offender is suitable for release.

Speaking to the media on Jan 22 on the proposed Sentence for Enhanced Public Protection (Sepp) law, Mr Shanmugam said there is potential for some misunderstanding on the Government’s role in the sentencing process.

“When a person is first convicted, the court can choose to impose either a normal sentence or Sepp sentence. So it’s complete discretion with the court,” said the minister.

He added that if the court decides the offender is a suitable case for Sepp, then he serves a minimum period. At the end of the minimum period, he is assessed by experts.

“We are talking about psychiatrists, psychologists, a detention review board, to see how much risk you pose to society at that point in time, when you are due to be released,” added Mr Shanmugam.

The offender can make written representations by himself or through a family member, or through a lawyer.

“That is then reviewed by the minister and if you’re no longer posing a high risk to society, you can be released. But if you still pose a high risk, then you can continue to be detained and your case will be reviewed every year,” said Mr Shanmugam.

Sepp was introduced as part of the Criminal Procedure (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill in Parliament on Jan 10. It is to prevent dangerous offenders from being automatically released from prison after their jail terms end, especially if they show signs of reoffending.

Sepp is limited to those who commit serious violent offences such as culpable homicide and attempted murder, and serious sexual offences such as rape and sexual penetration of a minor.

In a joint statement, the Ministry of Law and Ministry of Home Affairs said current sentencing options are inadequate to deal with such serious offences. They said Sepp will ensure serious offenders are detained for as long as is needed for public safety.

Meanwhile, the Home Affairs Minister will decide if a person sentenced under Sepp is to be released after serving his or her time, based on the advice of an expert panel.

Mr Shanmugam said that the new law involves a few dangerous offenders who have committed very serious crimes, to keep them from doing further harm to the rest of society.

“It is the court which decides the sentence, whether they impose the Sepp or not. So whether Sepp is more appropriate than a normal imprisonment term for this specific offender, that is for the court to decide.

“After that minimum period, the offender will be assessed by experts with a very simple objective. What is the risk he is posing to society? Is society better off? Then the decision will be made by the minister based on expert opinions,” he added.