Lawyers mixed on assessment to determine if offenders can be released under new sentencing regime

SINGAPORE - A newly proposed sentencing regime, which may see offenders locked up indefinitely, has received mixed reactions from lawyers in Singapore, with some noting the potential impact on rehabilitation for the offenders.

The Sentence for Enhanced Public Protection (Sepp) law was introduced as part of the Criminal Procedure (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill in Parliament on Jan 10.

It is to prevent dangerous offenders from being automatically released from prison after their jail terms end, especially if they show signs of reoffending.

Sepp is limited to those who commit serious violent offences such as culpable homicide and attempted murder, and serious sexual offences such as rape and sexual penetration of a minor.

Mr Riko Isaac, a partner at Amolat & Partners, said the law may be detrimental to reintegration efforts.

Those charged under Sepp, who are later released on licence, may be subjected to curfews or an electronic tag for more than two years, he noted.

“This may be difficult for an ex-offender who is released on licence to incorporate into his or her working life on a long-term basis if they procure full-time employment,” he added.

Mr Isaac said the comprehensiveness of the assessment and criteria that an offender needs to meet to be unconditionally discharged are also unclear.

“The Sepp may, in theory, be applied to other offences in which public protection is one, or becomes one, of the key considerations in determining the sentence of an offender,” he added.

Mr Wong Kok Weng, Chief Public Defender at the Public Defender’s Office, said Sepp could have a positive impact on rehabilitation.

“From the defence’s perspective, the review at the end of the minimum term will provide a strong incentive for the offender to take his rehabilitation in prison seriously, so he can demonstrate that he has reformed and no longer poses a danger to others.”

He said that even with the proposed law, there has to be a balance between public protection and safety, and safeguards for offenders.

Mr Wong said this is to ensure that offenders are given a chance to reform themselves, but noted that Sepp will be limited to a small number of cases.

He added: “Given the strict legal conditions set out in the Bill, I expect that Sepp will be applied in only a small number of egregious cases, such as for serious sexual offenders. It should not affect the vast majority of cases.

“However, for the small number of cases to which Sepp will apply, it will be a useful sentencing option to better protect the public from dangerous offenders who are assessed by the court to pose a threat to public safety.”