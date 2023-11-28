10 years’ jail, caning for married man over repeated sexual abuse of teen girl he wanted to adopt

SINGAPORE – A manager at a youth leadership development firm and his wife decided to adopt a mentally scarred girl who had been sexually abused by her father after her mother’s suicide.

Instead of protecting the 16-year-old, the manager, a father of two young boys, preyed on her vulnerability.

He repeatedly subjected her to multiple forms of sexual penetration, including sodomy.

The acts took place almost every day between September and mid-November 2020.

On Nov 28, the 39-year-old man, who is no longer working at the company, was sentenced to 10 years’ jail and nine strokes of the cane.

The offender, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim’s identity, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of exploitative sexual penetration of a minor of or above 16 but below 18 years of age.

This case is the first prosecution of someone who committed an offence under the new Section 376AA of the Penal Code.

The prosecution said: “Before 2020, minors between 16 and 18 years old were only protected from commercial sexual exploitation under Section 376B of the Penal Code.

“After considering the recommendations of the Penal Code Review Committee, Parliament enacted Section 376AA… to protect minors between 16 and 18 years old who are subjected to exploitative penetrative sexual activity.”

The girl was 13 in June 2017 when her mother killed herself in front of her. As a result, the girl suffered from adjustment disorder with depressed mood.

In January 2018, her father subjected her to sexual abuse by touching her inappropriately.

Court documents did not disclose what happened next, but she later overdosed on antidepressants and was admitted to the Institute of Mental Health from Jan 11 to 19, 2018.

She was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

She was removed from her father’s care in March 2018 and the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) placed her in the care of a family friend.

In June 2018, one of her close friends committed suicide, and the girl later engaged in self-harm by repeatedly using a blade to cut her limbs.