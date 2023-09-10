From fires to crimes: Developing forensic tech to predict and stop them

SINGAPORE - Massive fires tearing through industrial warehouses often cause millions of dollars in damage and put lives at risk.

But forensic experts here think they may be able to predict such incidents and stop them from even happening.

Ms Lim Chin Chin, director of the Home Team Science and Technology Agency’s (HTX) Forensics Centre of Expertise, said HTX is looking at the predictive potential of forensics – especially when it is combined with data analysis and new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

She said: “By analysing data collected from past incidents and crime scenes, and finding the patterns and trends, we are looking at whether we are able to predict and prevent incidents from happening.

“Not just crime, but other incidents such as fires.”

Referring to chemical fires, she said past forensic data like burn patterns and types of chemicals involved can be analysed to identify trends, to prevent such fires from occurring.

She said: “By collating and analysing the data, we ask then if we are able to see certain trends, whether it usually involves certain chemicals or certain types of factories.

“We can then perhaps implement certain operating procedures, safety codes or guidelines to prevent such incidents from happening again.”

Forensics has traditionally been associated with crime scene investigations because of television dramas, which portray the field as something that revolves largely around fingerprinting and DNA collection.

But at HTX, the forensic experts led by Ms Lim are looking to develop Singapore’s capabilities in forensic science – not just to be reactive in solving crimes, but also to be proactive in preventing them.

HTX is a statutory board created in 2019 to develop science and technology capabilities for the Home Team.

In July 2022, the Washington Post (WP) reported that a group of University of Chicago scientists had unveiled an algorithm claiming to predict crime with 90 per cent accuracy.

The algorithm identifies locations in major cities that it calculates to have a high likelihood of crimes, like homicides and burglaries, occurring in the next week.

The software can also evaluate how policing varies across neighbourhoods in eight major cities in the United States. But WP reported that algorithms are only as good as the data fed to the system, and in the US, much of that data is biased against poor neighbourhoods and people of colour.

WP quoted criminal justice scholars, policing experts and technologists who said even if an algorithm was accurate, it could still be used by law enforcement to target people of colour and those living in poorer neighbourhoods for unjustified surveillance and monitoring.

In Singapore, HTX is using AI, modelling and simulation technologies to develop its forensic capabilities in more practical and reliable ways. For example, AI is used to predict and differentiate handwriting.