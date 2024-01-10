Up to 7 years’ jail if sexual crime accused refuses to provide forensic evidence under new framework

SINGAPORE - It may soon be an offence if an accused person in a sexual assault case refuses to take part in a forensic medical examination as part of investigations.

Under the Criminal Procedure (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill introduced in Parliament on Jan 10, such accused individuals who are required to do so but refuse without a reasonable excuse can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or both.

Forensic medical examinations consists of physical medical examinations, collection of samples from any body part, taking of photographs, casts and impressions of body parts, which may include intimate parts.

In a joint statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Law (MinLaw) said such forensic evidence is critical for investigations.

The ministries said there are no substitutes for specific types of forensic medical examinations, such as penile swabs taken from an accused in a sexual assault case to show proof of contact.

Forensic medical examinations have been imperative in helping the authorities solve crimes, such as the rape of a 27-year-old woman in 2016.

The man broke into the victim’s home, assaulted and raped her before fleeing with her mobile phone.

He was arrested on the same day. And when forensic medical examinations were conducted on him, the victim’s DNA was found on his genitals.

Forensic medical examinations can also solve cold cases.

In 2002, a man, then 23, raped a 12-year-old girl near her home. Swabs were taken from the victim and an unknown DNA sample was found.

The case was only solved 12 years later when the accused was arrested in 2014 for theft and a blood sample was taken from him and sent for DNA testing. His DNA profile matched the one retrieved from the girl’s body.

Lawyers told The Straits Times that if the Bill is passed, the legislative framework for conducting forensic medical examinations will be useful in ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice.

Veteran lawyer Stefanie Yuen-Thio, a joint managing partner at TSMP Law Corporation, said: “I think it is good to give law enforcement the ability, when circumstances justify, to gather evidence that is relevant to solving the case. In fact, it is surprising that they do not have such powers right now, and forensic medical examinations currently need the accused person’s consent.”